    KazTransGas Aimak names news board chairman

    14 July 2023, 17:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Baurzhan Askarov has been named the new Chairman of the Board of KazTransGas Aimak, Kazinform cites sknews.kz.

    Askarov is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, holds an MBA degree from the Gubkin Moscow State University, and PhD in Political Science.

    Throughout his professional career, he worked in the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, including in foreign representative offices, Ministry of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan, department head at KazMunayGas, senior advisor at Eni Agip Caspian Sea, managing director at KMG Drilling&Services, chief of staff, deputy director general – member of the Board of KazMunaiGas Exploration Production.

    KazTransGas Aimak, a wholly owned subsidiary of QazaqGaz, is the largest gas supplying company in Kazakhstan, operating distribution and main gas pipelines in all 11 gasified regions and three cities of republican significance.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazMunayGas Oil & Gas Appointments, dismissals
