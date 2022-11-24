Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Kaztraffic 2022 int’l expo kicks off in Kazakh capital

24 November 2022, 19:55
Kaztraffic 2022 int’l expo kicks off in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XVIII international exhibition Kaztraffic 2022 kicked off in the Kazakh capital. Besides, important issues of motorway and road industry are discussed as part of the exhibition, Kazinform reports.

The expo features advanced scientific developments and engineering solutions of more than 100 leading road companies of Kazakhstan, the U.S., Germany, France, Ukraine, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus and other countries. Those attending share their best practices, technologies and advances in road building, road repair, and maintenance.

The expo is organized by the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, Kazavtozhol National Company. One of the organizers of panel sessions of the road assets quality national center. It effectively implements digitalization projects to ensure high efficiency and transparency of all business processes
Теги:
Related news
Sapar app developed for Kazakhstani drivers
Read also
Sapar app developed for Kazakhstani drivers
Astana Piano Passion winners announced
Capacity increased at Konysbayev checkpoint on Kazakh-Uzbek border
Investments in transport and logistics exceed 1trln tenge in 2022
Future of global aviation takes centre-stage at 4th IAMC
Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index
President condoles over death of firefighter Askar Zabikulin
Turkish lowcoster to bridge Almaty and Ankara
News Partner
Popular
1 Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24
2 President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
3 Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
4 Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts
5 Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises

News