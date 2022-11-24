Kaztraffic 2022 int’l expo kicks off in Kazakh capital

24 November 2022, 19:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XVIII international exhibition Kaztraffic 2022 kicked off in the Kazakh capital. Besides, important issues of motorway and road industry are discussed as part of the exhibition, Kazinform reports.

The expo features advanced scientific developments and engineering solutions of more than 100 leading road companies of Kazakhstan, the U.S., Germany, France, Ukraine, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus and other countries. Those attending share their best practices, technologies and advances in road building, road repair, and maintenance.

The expo is organized by the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, Kazavtozhol National Company. One of the organizers of panel sessions of the road assets quality national center. It effectively implements digitalization projects to ensure high efficiency and transparency of all business processes