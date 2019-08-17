Go to the main site
    KazPost employees collected 43 tonnes of waste under #TazaQazaqstan campaign

    17 August 2019, 15:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 17, the employees of JSC KazPost collected 43 tonnes of waste as part of #TazaQazaqstan ecological campaign, Kazinform reports.

    «All the branches and the central office of KazPostjoined today #Birge #TazaQazaqstan campaign initiated last month by Minister of Ecology, Geology andNatural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev. KazPosthas always actively backed the ecological initiatives,» CEO of JSC KazPostSaken Sarssenov posted in his Facebook account.

    The company will continue participating in thecampaigns which make our planet and our country cleaner, he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Environment
