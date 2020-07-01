Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    KazNU to build a new 1,250-bed dormitory

    1 July 2020, 13:06

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A ground-breaking ceremony of the new Student’s House took place in Almaty in the territory of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University on the eve of the Capital City Day. It is expected to accommodate up to 1,250 students.

    The university has now 16 dormitories for 7,000 students. The new one will be the 17th. The nine-storey building up to 22,500 sq m will have a canteen, computer classes, recreation areas, etc.

    Notably, up to 10,000 graduate from the university annually, besides the number of international students grew 15 times This year the university ranked 165th in the world ranking.

    Construction will complete on July 1, 2021.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Education Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023