KazNU to build a new 1,250-bed dormitory

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 July 2020, 13:06
ALMATY. KAZINFORM A ground-breaking ceremony of the new Student’s House took place in Almaty in the territory of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University on the eve of the Capital City Day. It is expected to accommodate up to 1,250 students.

The university has now 16 dormitories for 7,000 students. The new one will be the 17th. The nine-storey building up to 22,500 sq m will have a canteen, computer classes, recreation areas, etc.

Notably, up to 10,000 graduate from the university annually, besides the number of international students grew 15 times This year the university ranked 165th in the world ranking.

Construction will complete on July 1, 2021.

