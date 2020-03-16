KazNU switches to distance teaching

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In order to prevent and protect against coronavirus infection (COVID-19), Al-Farabi KazNU has completely transferred to distance teaching using advanced digital educational technologies, its press service reports.

An important part of the transformation of KazNU into a research University was the digitization of all business processes. In recent years the University created smart information and communications infrastructure and smart-campus, introduced cloud and mobile technologies. Development of IT-services let the University embark on a brand new digital level. It made possible to promptly transfer the teaching process to distance learning according to the current schedule.

«The modern and developed IT infrastructure of the University makes it possible to switch to distance teaching. For this purpose, students use «Univer 2.0» and «Moodle» information and educational platforms. The system «Univer 2.0» is an innovative development of KazNU, which support the whole educational process from enrolment to graduation. The program complex makes it possible to develop courses, to hold individual or group lectures, to give tasks, to monitor students’ works, to evaluate them etc. Moreover, the University programmers integrated «Univer 2.0» system with the most famous system of distance learning in the world «Moodle», said Vice-Rector Askar Khikmetov.

«We do not have any difficulties with the transition to distance learning. We are also engaged in the same schedule, only remotely, the system is very convenient, we will learn a new format of learning», - said student of the 3rd course Kamila Kozhakhmetova.

All students have free access to high-speed Internet in the dormitories. Situation Management Centre oversees and monitors the process of distance education.

A productive partnership between KazNU and «Microsoft» also offers great opportunities for distance learning. Thanks to joint work with the world-famous IT company and introduction of the software product «Office 365», students and teachers can use the «Microsoft Teams» service for education.

Al-Farabi KazNU, within the framework of social responsibility, is prepared to offer its platform to other educational institutions that do not have the resources of their own to provide distance learning.



