    KazNU rector meets with UN Under Secretary General

    31 January 2020, 17:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU, Academician Galym Mutanov met with UN Under Secretary General Fabrizio Hochschild and the representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications Vlastimil Samek on the sidelines of the international forum the Digital Future of Global Economy in Almaty Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

    The parties discussed issues of participation of KazNU, as the Global Hub of the UN «Academic Impact» Program on Sustainable Development as well as events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN.

    Fabrizio Hochschild expressed appreciation for the activities of KazNU as the head of the Global Hub, emphasizing the importance of international initiatives and projects of the Kazakhstani university in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

    He also highlighted the importance of events dedicated to the anniversary of Al-Farabi and the need to popularize his virtuous ideas, which are relevant for the sustainable development of human civilization.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

