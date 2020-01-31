Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    KazNU rector honored with Turkey’s Virtue Award

    31 January 2020, 18:05

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU, Academician Galym Mutanov has been awarded the highest state award of the Republic of Turkey – Virtue Award - for his outstanding achievements as a scientist and contribution to the development of relations in the field of science and education, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

    Deputy of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) Metin Gündoğdu revealed the news at the launch ceremony of the celebration of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi in Almaty.

    Speaking at the ceremony, he highlighted that Academician Galym Mutanov makes a great contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey in the field of science and education, strengthening of friendly ties between the two countries. The award will be presented at the headquarters of the Grand National Assembly in Ankara.

    «We know Academician Galym Mutanov as a prominent scientist, under whose leadership Kazakh National University, who bears the name of the great Al-Farabi, became the best university in the Turkic world. I especially would like to emphasize the role of KazNU in preserving and reviving the heritage, as well as the virtuous ideas of the son of the Kazakh steppe and the Turkic world, the great thinker of mankind Al-Farabi,» Metin Gündoğdu noted.

    Turkey traditionally honors prominent statesmen, public figures, scientists and diplomats with this award.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023