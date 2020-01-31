Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KazNU rector honored with Turkey’s Virtue Award

31 January 2020, 18:05
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU, Academician Galym Mutanov has been awarded the highest state award of the Republic of Turkey – Virtue Award - for his outstanding achievements as a scientist and contribution to the development of relations in the field of science and education, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

Deputy of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) Metin Gündoğdu revealed the news at the launch ceremony of the celebration of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi in Almaty.

Speaking at the ceremony, he highlighted that Academician Galym Mutanov makes a great contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey in the field of science and education, strengthening of friendly ties between the two countries. The award will be presented at the headquarters of the Grand National Assembly in Ankara.

«We know Academician Galym Mutanov as a prominent scientist, under whose leadership Kazakh National University, who bears the name of the great Al-Farabi, became the best university in the Turkic world. I especially would like to emphasize the role of KazNU in preserving and reviving the heritage, as well as the virtuous ideas of the son of the Kazakh steppe and the Turkic world, the great thinker of mankind Al-Farabi,» Metin Gündoğdu noted.

Turkey traditionally honors prominent statesmen, public figures, scientists and diplomats with this award.


