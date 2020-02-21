Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KazNU Rector Galym Mutanov received Amity Global Academic Excellence Award

21 February 2020, 12:17
KazNU Rector Galym Mutanov received Amity Global Academic Excellence Award

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU, academician Galym Mutanov has been honored with international award in India. This was announced at the INBUSH ERA-2020 World Summit «The Challenge of Change: Strategies for Managing Business in Technology Driven Societies», which was held at Amity University in Noida, the press service of KazNU informs.

At the Summit, which brought together representatives of more than 100 countries, the results were summed up and the winners of the international award in various categories were determined. Kazakhstani scientist and the head of the country’s leading University received the «Amity Global Academic Excellence Award».

«Academician Galym Mutanov is a prominent scientist, initiator and leader of various international projects, recognized professional in higher education. This award is a high assessment of his scientific merits and leadership qualities that contribute to the advancement of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in the global scientific and educational space», said Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor - Amity Universities, speaking at the Summit.

This award is presented to leaders, innovators and prominent scientists in the field of science, management and entrepreneurship at a global level.

