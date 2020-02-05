Go to the main site
    KazNU opens its branch in Syria

    5 February 2020, 11:20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The leading Kazakhstani University, Al-Farabi KazNU, will open its branch in the Syrian capital, Damascus. This initiative was launched at the start of the celebration of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr al-Farabi, which was held in Almaty.

    Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the Al-Farabi Anniversary Year, the Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, highlighted that large-scale events are planned not only in the country, but also abroad, including the opening of a branch of KazNU based on the Historical and Cultural Center of Kazakhstan in Damascus, the press service of KazNU informs.

    This initiative was discussed at a meeting of the Rector of KazNU, academician Galym Mutanov, with the President of the University of Damascus, Professor Mohammed Maher Kabakibi, who arrived at the celebration of the opening of the Year of Al-Farabi.

    «We fully support this idea and will assist in the establishment and development of the branch. This will be a good example of international coloration, and it will help to strengthen Kazakhstan’s bilateral relations with Syria in the field of science and education, and will also contribute to the conduct of in-depth studies of Al-Farabi’s heritage,» noted Rector of the University of Damascus.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

