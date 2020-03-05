Go to the main site
    KazNU moves forward in QS

    5 March 2020, 16:24

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the QS World University Ranking by Subject 2020 Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has improved its performance and strengthened position, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

    In QS WUR by Subject, more than 1200 universities of the world were ranked in five subject areas. Compared to last year, KazNU has significantly improved its performance in the specialty Art and Humanities, moving forward from the 339th to 277th place, and in Social Sciences & Management – 351st place.

    In the specialty Modern Linguistics, the University is in the top 51-100 of the best Universities in the world, top 201-250 in Linguistics, and in English Language & Literature and Law is in the group 251-300. For the first time, the following specialties were included in this rating - Mathematics (top 351-400), Economics & Econometrics (451-500), and Physics & Astronomy (551-600).

    The rating methodology is based on four key indicators: academic reputation, reputation among employers, citation of scientific articles and the Hirsch index. The rating was compiled taking into account the opinions of more than 95,000 teachers, 45,000 employers, as well as data taken from the «Scopus» database.

    It should be noted that KazNU, transforming into a world-class research university, is successfully advancing in world rankings. Thus, in 2019, according to the results of the global QS rating, the leading Kazakhstani university took the 207th place in the list of the world’s best HEIs. From the CIS countries, this group included only the Lomonosov Moscow State University and Al-Farabi KazNU.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

