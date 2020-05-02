KazNU hosts competition for talented and creative youth

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our lives. This year, the Republican competition «Men Zhastarga Senemin» has started in online format. Despite the difficult situation in the country and in the world, students have been actively engaged in the competition. Young people from all regions of the country expressed their willingness to participate in this event, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

It is no accident that the youth competition is very popular among young people. This is a unique opportunity for them to speak up, share socially significant initiatives and creative projects. 5,000 people took this opportunity, registered on the KazNU website and applied to participate . They opted for different categories. For example, almost 1,500 people have expressed their desire to participate in the poetry nomination, 436 young performers in the competition of patriotic songs, and more than 1,700 contestants submitted their essays. The Organizing Committee has received for consideration 145 student innovation projects and more than 1,400 «Qayirymdy Qogam» socially significant initiatives.

The geography of the contest is extensive and includes all regions of Kazakhstan. The most active students are Almaty students – 1,146 people. More than 500 works came from the capital city of Nur-Sultan, the cities of Shymkent and Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Turkestan regions. Almost 300 applicants submitted applications from East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

By the numerous requests of students, the submission period of applications and competitive works has been extended until May 15. One can apply, follow the qualifying round, and take part in online voting by registering on the website www.kaznu.kz.

It will be recalled that the contest is held in the nominations for the best student innovation project and the start-up «My real contribution to the innovative development of my country», «Qayirymdy Qogam» social project as well as the contest for the best essay «What I can do for the prosperity of my country», including the nominations for poetry and a song contest on patriotic theme. The works of the participants will be evaluated by an independent jury, which will include public figures, scientists, culture figures and art experts, businessmen, government officials and reps of mass media.

The final of the competition will be held as part of the VIII Forum «Men Zhastarga Senemіn!» in November 2020 at Al-Farabi KazNU. Participants will have the opportunity to present and defend their projects at meetings of thematic sections. Winners will receive diplomas and valuable prizes. The best of the best will receive the main prize – a one-year grant of Al-Farabi KazNU, meaning no tuition fee has to be paid. According to the results of online voting, the audience favorite prize will also be awarded.



