Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

KazMunayGas, SOCAR ink memorandum on oil transit

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 June 2023, 07:55
KazMunayGas, SOCAR ink memorandum on oil transit

BAKU. KAZINFORM On June 22, in Baku, CEO of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev and President of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation in transit of Kazakhstani oil through the territory of Azerbaijan, Kazinform learned from KMG’s press office.

The memorandum determines common terms and principles of mutually beneficial cooperation for the purpose of augmenting the capacities for the transit of Kazakhstani oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

«In recent years, KazMunayGaz and SOCAR have built strong and trust-based relations. The memorandum signed today is another proof of the strengthening of partnership between both companies and is aimed at deepening cooperation in terms of transporting Kazakhstani oil to world markets,» Magzum Mirzagaliyev noted.

KazMunayGas   Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023