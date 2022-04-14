Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KazMunayGas names new Chairman of Management Board

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 April 2022, 11:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Magzum Mirzagaliyev has been named the new Chairman of the Management Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Samryk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The appointment of former Presidential Aide Magzum Mirzagaliyev was coordinated with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in in 1978 in Almaty city, Mirzagaliyev is a graduate of the Turan University, the Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, and the Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering.

He worked for a number of oil and gas companies, including MIDrillingFluidsInternational and KazMunayGas. Between 2010 and 2012 he was a managing director at NC KazMunayGas JSC.

Much later in 2019 he was appointed the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He became the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in September 2021.

Prior to the recent appointment he served as the Presidential Aide starting from January 2022.


