Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    KazMunayGas, Equinor sign joint exploration agrt

    27 September 2019, 16:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 24, 2019, Alik Aidarbayev, Chairman of the Management Board at JSC NC «KazMunayGas» («KMG») met with Tore Loseth, Senior Vice President for Exploration at Equinor ASA («Equinor»), the press service of Kazakhstan Embassy in Norway informs.

    The meeting attendees highlighted the importance of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Norway on oil and gas business and expressed their interest in joint exploration of some oil and gas areas in the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to be awarded subsoil use contracts going forwards.

    To that effect, the companies signed a joint exploration agreement as part of their long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

    The document was signed by Dastan Abdulgafarov, Chief of Staff, Managing Director for Development at KMG and Tore Loseth, Senior Vice President for Exploration at Equinor. The Agreement provides for geological and geophysical studies to assess the hydrocarbon potential of oil and gas areas in Kazakhstan.

    «We expect that this Agreement will serve as the basis of successful cooperation in future. Both companies are ready to consider Equinor as a strategic partner under exploration and production contracts in Kazakhstan,» Alik Aidarbayev said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    KazMunayGas Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events