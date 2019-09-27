KazMunayGas, Equinor sign joint exploration agrt

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 September 2019, 16:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 24, 2019, Alik Aidarbayev, Chairman of the Management Board at JSC NC «KazMunayGas» («KMG») met with Tore Loseth, Senior Vice President for Exploration at Equinor ASA («Equinor»), the press service of Kazakhstan Embassy in Norway informs.

The meeting attendees highlighted the importance of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Norway on oil and gas business and expressed their interest in joint exploration of some oil and gas areas in the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to be awarded subsoil use contracts going forwards.

To that effect, the companies signed a joint exploration agreement as part of their long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

The document was signed by Dastan Abdulgafarov, Chief of Staff, Managing Director for Development at KMG and Tore Loseth, Senior Vice President for Exploration at Equinor. The Agreement provides for geological and geophysical studies to assess the hydrocarbon potential of oil and gas areas in Kazakhstan.

«We expect that this Agreement will serve as the basis of successful cooperation in future. Both companies are ready to consider Equinor as a strategic partner under exploration and production contracts in Kazakhstan,» Alik Aidarbayev said.

