KazMunayGas, ENI agree on construction of hybrid power plant in Mangistau rgn

25 January 2023, 21:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG) Magzum Mirzagaliyev today met with a delegation of Italy’s Eni S.p.A (ENI) led by Luca Vignati, ENI's Natural Resource Upstream Director, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh national oil company.

Discussing wider issues of bilateral cooperation KMG and ENI agreed on joint realization of a project for construction of a hybrid power plant based on renewable energy (wind, solar) and gas with a capacity of 120MW in Mangistau region, West Kazakhstan.

«The project is the outcome of the productive joint work between our companies and serves to carry out the Head of State’s strategic task on green projects promotion. It will lead to investment inflows, creation of new working places alongside greater energy security in the region,» said Mirzagaliyev.

It was noted that energy generation and supplies to target facilities, in particular Ozenmunaygas and Kazakh gas processing plant, will eliminate risks of emergency shutdowns caused by frequent power outages.

The project is set to be fully implemented before 2025, with the solar generation block commissioning in 2024 and the wind and gas generation block in 2025. The estimated cost is nearly $300mln.

The agreement on construction of the plant is a continuation of KMG-ENI work as part of the signed memorandum of cooperation on development of energy transition projects for electricity generation and sales.


