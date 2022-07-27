Go to the main site
    • KazMunayGas CEO meets Eurobond holders, institutional investors

    27 July 2022 11:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliev held a number of meetings with international institutional investors. The roadshow took place from 18th to 21st July 2022 in the cities of London and New York, the press service of KMG informs.

    The m eetings were held with more than 30 major international institutional investors, including current KMG Eurobond holders, among them were Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Fidelity, PIMCO, PGIM, Vanguard and others. KMG's side was also attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Christopher Walton, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Finance Dauren Karabaev and other representatives.

    Investors were presented with the Company's production and financial results and recent changes in KMG's activities. Along with that, the investment community paid special attention to aspects of ESG development. The Chairman of the KMG Management Board confirmed the Company is committed to sustainable development and global initiatives.

    It should be noted that KMG's Eurobond portfolio is represented by 6 notes with a nominal volume of 6.25 billion US dollars. KMG bonds are included in the Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI).

