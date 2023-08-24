Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    KazMunayGas, Abu Dhabi Ports Group expand coop

    24 August 2023, 18:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev held a meeting with Board Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADP) Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi as part of his working visit to Abu Dhabi, Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed the current activity of the joint enterprise Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) as part of the instruction of the Kazakh President on the development of alternative routes of export of Kazakh hydrocarbons. In particular, last month new oil tankers with a total deadweight of 8,000 tons Taraz and Liwa to transport Kazakh oil through the Caspian Sea were obtained.

    As part of today’s meeting the sides also discussed the issues of cooperation on oil transportation in the open sea. As of today, the joint pool of rankers of Kazmortransflot, KazMunayGas’ subsidiary, and ADP include four ships.

    This year, an agreement on the transportation of Tengiz oil in the international waters was signed for the first time with Chevron, commending transportation of commodities by Kazmortransflot and ADP.

    The pool is to be replenish with three more tankers of ADP – two Aframax (115,000 tons), and one Suezmax (130,000 tons), by the end of this year.

    «We’re satisfied with the development of our cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ports Group. We’re working on expanding the pool of international companies enjoying our services in oil transportation in the future. It is planned to build jointly tankers to transport oil in the open sea and the Caspian Sea in the short-term period. Taking into account the expansion of the tanker fleet, our joint venture CIMS could be a maritime logistics player of global scale in the future,» said Mirzagaliyev.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazMunayGas Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea, Philippines sign free trade deal
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Albanian President Bajram Begaj
    Kashagan’s production potential could reach 75mln tons of oil per year – Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov
    Tokayev gives instructions to water resources and irrigation minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo