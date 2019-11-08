Go to the main site
    Kazinform, Yonhap vow to expand cooperation in the future

    8 November 2019, 15:15

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Yonhap News Agency President Cho Sung-boo and Kazinform’s Director General Askar Umarov held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 17th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies in Seoul on November 8, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, Yonhap and Kazinform focused on the prospects of further cooperation and the renewal of the provisions of the memorandum of cooperation between the news agencies.

    Cho Sung-boo noted that Kazakhstan has made great strides and is an important partner both in information and cultural and humanitarian areas for the Republic of Korea.

    Askar Umarov, in turn, stressed that he is hugely impressed by the achievements of the Republic of Korea.

    The news agencies vowed to maintain bilateral cooperation and develop joint projects in the information space.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Mass media Kazakhstan and South Korea
