Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazinform to broadcast int'l teleconference dated to Year of Tuñuquq

    24 April 2020, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year marks the 1,300th anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tuñuquq, a prominent statesman in the history of the Turkic world. In this connection the International Turkic Academy will announce the opening of the Year of Tuñuquq and hold an international online teleconference «Civilization of the Great Steppe: The heritage of Tuñuquq and the modern Turkic world», Kazinform has learnt from the website of the International Turkic Academy.

    The online teleconference will be broadcast via Facebook page and YouTube channel of Kazinform International News Agency.

    The conference will bring together heads and reps of UNESCO, the Turkic Council, TurkPA, well-known turcologists from Azerbaijan, Hungary, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, the U.S., Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

    A special collection of the text of the Tuñuquq monument inscriptions will be presented during the teleconference. Prepared by the International Turkic Academy, it contains the translation of the inscriptions into 12 languages.

    The decision to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tuñuquq within the framework of UNESCO was made last year at the suggestion of the International Turkic Academy.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Events Turkic speaking states
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan