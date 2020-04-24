Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazinform to broadcast int'l teleconference dated to Year of Tuñuquq

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 April 2020, 16:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year marks the 1,300th anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tuñuquq, a prominent statesman in the history of the Turkic world. In this connection the International Turkic Academy will announce the opening of the Year of Tuñuquq and hold an international online teleconference «Civilization of the Great Steppe: The heritage of Tuñuquq and the modern Turkic world», Kazinform has learnt from the website of the International Turkic Academy.

The online teleconference will be broadcast via Facebook page and YouTube channel of Kazinform International News Agency.

The conference will bring together heads and reps of UNESCO, the Turkic Council, TurkPA, well-known turcologists from Azerbaijan, Hungary, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, the U.S., Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

A special collection of the text of the Tuñuquq monument inscriptions will be presented during the teleconference. Prepared by the International Turkic Academy, it contains the translation of the inscriptions into 12 languages.

The decision to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tuñuquq within the framework of UNESCO was made last year at the suggestion of the International Turkic Academy.


