Kazinform takes part in Yonhap International Press Photo Exhibition

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2020, 15:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Korean News Agency Yonhap, the current chair of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), is holding the «International Press Photo Exhibition: At the Scenes of the Pandemic» to share the stories of people in all corners the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

The photo exhibition is on display at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Seoul, the cohost of the event, from November 24, 2020 to March 1, 2021.

Additionally, the online version of the photo book is also available on the websites of Yonhap News Agency ( https://en.yna.co.kr) and OANA ( http://www.oananews.org ).

The website ( https://www.yna.co.kr/oana/exhibition2020/index ) showcases 120 photos from 47 news agencies – OANA members and other news exchange partners of Yonhap News Agency, represented in 5 chapters: Chapter 1. COVID-19: A beginning without an end; Chapter 2. Control vs. Freedom; Chapter 3. World in Standstill, Contact-free is New Norm; Chapter 4. Cooperation, Togetherness; Chapter 5. Epilogue. The photo book displays 107 more pictures.

photo

photo


Kazinform International News Agency has contributed to the photo exhibition by providing the pictures of agency’s photo correspondents Mukhtar Holdorbekov, Victor Fedyunin, and Alexandr Pavskiy.

To remind, Kazinform and Yonhap signed the Cooperation Agreement in 2014 and continue their effective and successful cooperation within OANA.

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Mass media  
