Kazinform success represents success of Kazakhstan, Kabar Agency director

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Director of Kyrgyz National News Agency «Kabar» Kubanychbek Taabaldiev extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of Kazinform International News Agency.

«Dear Kazakh friends, colleagues!

Congratulations on your 100th anniversary, «Kazinform» agency. Your agency has been providing the whole world with reliable information during the whole century. It has reached the international level for a reason and it is called the International News Agency «Kazinform». Your success represents success of Kazakhstan. All countries in the world are familiar with your success. We value our friendship very much.

We wish you good health, success and, most importantly, sustainable development of your agency and entire Kazakhstan.

Happy anniversary once again!,» the congratulatory message reads.







