24 July 2022 15:01

Kazinform, Saudi Press Agency sign memorandum of cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 'Kazinform' International News Agency and Saudi Press Agency (SPA) signed the memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the sphere of information exchange, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Saudi Arabia. The memorandum was inked in Jeddah by General Director of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva and President of Saudi Press Agency Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al-Aqran.

The Memorandum of mutual understanding sets the stage for the development of cooperation in the sphere of information exchange which will help keep abreast the readership in both countries about the events unfolding there.

As per the Memorandum the sides will also develop cooperation in the sphere of content exchange and production as well as mutual support of journalists.

According to Raushan Kazhibayeva, the news agencies of the two countries have partnered not only to maintain a professional dialogue between Kazakhstani and Saudi mass media, but also to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

‘Kazinform’ International News Agency happens to be one of the oldest news agencies in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 1 April 2022 it joined ‘the family’ of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Saudi Press Agency was established in 1971 at the decision of then-Prime Minister of the country as the first national news agency. The key goal of its establishment was to act as a central body to collect and distribute local and international news in Saudi Arabia and aboard.

By the decision of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia in late May 2012 the agency was divided into Saudi Television and Radio and Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Press Agency covers all news related to the Kingdom, including at national, regional and international levels. SPA News are transmitted in Arabic, English, French, Russian, Chinese and Persian.