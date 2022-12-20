Kazinform’s article placed 3rd at first-ever Silk Road Global News Awards

20 December 2022, 15:27

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – The analytical article by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Kazinform International News Agency Kanat Tokabayev was placed 3rd in the Commentary Award at the first-ever Silk Road Global News Awards. The winners’ list of the awards was unveiled at the Second Council Meeting of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) in Beijing on December 19, Kazinform reports.

The jury picked the finalists among 4,485 works submitted to the Organizing Committee for the Silk Road Global News Awards in six categories. After the rigorous selection, Kazinform’s article «Seize the great opportunities of the BRI to achieve all-round development under the new circumstances» was placed third based on the results of online voting of members of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) Council.

Photo:russian.people.com.cn

«One Belt One Road» initiative opens new opportunities for global economy. Even the geopolitical conflicts hindering the post-pandemic development may give a new impulse to this project. I believe that this can shift the point of global integration to Asia and cement its position in the global competitiveness. The global community will without doubt follow closely the initiative launched by our big neighbor in 2013 in the Kazakh capital. It will also follow what role Kazakhstan will play in the development of trade routes working for the general welfare,» said Kanat Tokabayev, adding it was a huge honor to be a part of such awards.

Kanat Tokabayev’s analytical article was published by Kazinform in 2020 in three languages – Kazakh, English and Chinese. The Silk Road Global News Awards is launched and organized by the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) whose council chair is the People's Daily. The awards, designed to become a professional, authoritative, and globally influential news showcase, encourages media outlets in countries along the Belt and Road to learn from each other and pool their strength together.

Photo:kmc.exim.go.th

Based in Singapore Chris Wright won the In-depth Reporting Award for his article «Kazakhstan Belt and Road Initiative: The road to somewhere» about Khorgos, a state-of-the-art port in the middle of the Kazakh desert. The Commentary Award went to Mubarak Mugabo from Uganda. Russia’s Svetlana Tarasova was the winner of the Press Photo Award. The Press Video Award was split between NGC Network Asia and CGTN and RTS. Entries from Kenya and Myanmar took home the Short Video Award on the Fight against COVID-19.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, the head of Pakistan's «Friends of Silk Road» club, chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, chairman of the Pakistani Senate’s Defense Committee and winner of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Friendship Award, was honored with the Special Contribution Award.

NJSC «Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is one of the largest media companies in Kazakhstan, consisting of republican and international versions of Jibek Joly TV Channel, the oldest International News Agency in Kazakhstan, Kazinform, and the Documentary Films Center. Kazinform International News Agency is a member of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN).

The Belt and Road News Network was established in May 2017 at the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. As of June 2022, BRNN membership has come to include 213 media organizations from 99 countries.