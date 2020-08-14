Kazinform receives centennial congratulations from Mongolian news agency Montsame

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Mongolian News Agency MONTSAME sent its congratulations to the International News Agency Kazinform following the latter’s centennial it celebrated on August 13, Kazinform reports.

«Since its inception in 1920, Kazinform carved for itself a highly respected position in the media system in Kazakhstan. It has been successful in covering a wide range of issues from politics, business to culture, sports, and so on,» reads the congratulatory letter.

While congratulating her colleague Kazinform Director-General Askar Umarov, Ms. Ganchimeg Badamdorj, Director-General of MONTSAME, noted that the agencies’ partnership has been making worthy contributions to the promotion of traditional friendships and comprehensive partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia.