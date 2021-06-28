Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2021, 13:45
Kazinform photo correspondent awarded with medal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva awarded photo correspondent of «Kazinform» International News Agency Viktor Fedyunin with the medal «Yenbek Ardageri» on the occasion of the Day of Mass Media Workers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The awarding ceremony was held on the sidelines of the session dated to the Day of Mass Media Workers in Nur-Sultan.

While accepting the medal, Viktor Fedyunin said he has been working as a photo correspondent since 2000s. He started working at Kazinform back in 2006. He added that he loves everything about the news agency, the team, the pace of work, and the events he covers.

Earlier it was reported that during the session Minister Balayeva extended her congratulations to mass media workers on the occasion of their professional holiday. In addition, she awarded workers of Kazakhstani mass media with medals for their tireless work.


