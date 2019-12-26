Kazinform news photographer awarded with letter of gratitude from President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the New Year 2020 holiday, several employees of Kazinform International News Agency were awarded with diplomas, badges and letters of gratitude, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, news photographer Mukhtar Kholdorbekov received a letter of gratitude from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Advisor to Director General Kanat Tokabayev and news photographer Alexander Pavskiy were awarded with the badge «Aqparat Salasynyn Uzdigi» for significant results in media sphere.

Head of the Coordination Service Zhanar Buzhumova was awarded with the Certificate of Appreciation from the Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev.



