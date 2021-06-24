Go to the main site
    Kazinform named Best News Portal at 2021 URKER Awards

    24 June 2021, 18:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazinform International News Agency inform.kz has been named the Best News Portal at the 2021 Urker Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Askar Umarov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC «INA «Kazinform», said it is an honor to win the award in the category in the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

    «I would like to thank our readers, journalists, users, jury and the Minister of Information and Social Development,» Askar Uramov added.

    INA «Kazinform» is the first state news agency in the Republic of Kazakhstan to gain the international status. For more than 100 years Kazinform has been publishing reliable news about the politics, economy, education, healthcare, sport, culture, and other important spheres of life.

    Kazinform publishes news on the activity of the Presidential Administration, Parliament, Government, regional authorities, national financial institutes and industrial companies.

    Kazinform news are available in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese, and Uzbek.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Mass media Kazakhstan
