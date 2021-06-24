Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazinform named Best News Portal at 2021 URKER Awards

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2021, 18:16
Kazinform named Best News Portal at 2021 URKER Awards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazinform International News Agency inform.kz has been named the Best News Portal at the 2021 Urker Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Askar Umarov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC «INA «Kazinform», said it is an honor to win the award in the category in the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

«I would like to thank our readers, journalists, users, jury and the Minister of Information and Social Development,» Askar Uramov added.

INA «Kazinform» is the first state news agency in the Republic of Kazakhstan to gain the international status. For more than 100 years Kazinform has been publishing reliable news about the politics, economy, education, healthcare, sport, culture, and other important spheres of life.

Kazinform publishes news on the activity of the Presidential Administration, Parliament, Government, regional authorities, national financial institutes and industrial companies.

Kazinform news are available in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese, and Uzbek.


Mass media   Kazakhstan  
News
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
