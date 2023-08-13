Kazinform marks its 103rd birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – «Qazaqparat» – Kazinform International News Agency marks its 103rd birthday on August 13.



«Qazaqparat» – Kazinform is the first state mass media in Kazakhstan to gain the international status.

Over its history spanning more than one hundred years Kazinform has been renowned for distributing reliable and breaking news about Kazakhstan and its politics, economy, education, healthcare, sport, cultural life.

Kazinform distributes its news in the Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese, and Uzbek languages. In addition, it offers its news in the Latinized Kazakh alphabet as well as the Arabic script.

The history of the news agency dates back to 1920 when on August 13 the Orenburg-Turgay branch of ROSTA was established. The agency changed its name several times from KirROSTA, KazROSTA to KazTASS until 1937 when it was transferred to the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR under the KazTAG name.

Later KazTAG was reorganized from the news agency under the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR into the Kazakh State News Agency and kept its name. In November 1997 Kazakh State News Agency (KazTAG) was set up on the basis of KazTAG. In 2002 it was turned into JSC «National Company «Kazakh News Agency».

In 2019 «Kazinform» International News Agency was established by merger with JSC «Qazcontent», which existed as a separate media holding.

In 2022 «Kazinform» International News Agency joined the family of the Non-Commercial Joint-Stock Company «Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

For more than 100 years, «Kazinform» International News Agency remains the leading news agency with international status and prides itself on being committed to the key principles of mass media work and ethics.

Kazinform is second-to-none in Kazakhstan in terms of its network of correspondents who work not only in the regions of Kazakhstan, but also in Central Asia, Türkiye, Russia, China, Middle East, Europe, and the U.S. Kazinform enjoys partnership relations with large media holdings in the CIS, Israel, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.