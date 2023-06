Kazinform issues weather forecast for Orthodox Christmas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foggy weather is predicted for some parts of Kazakhstan on January 7, RSE Kazhydromet informs.

Fog will blanket the cities of Nur-Sultan and Kokshetau on January 7th.

Dense fog and black ice are expected in some areas of Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions.

Ice slick and fog during night and morning hours are forecast for the city of Shymkent.