Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 August 2020, 18:41
Kazinform is the source of talented staff, Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazinform International News Agency’s staff on its 100th anniversary.

Elbasy noted that all these years the agency was known as a source of talented staff and professional media workers. Having preserved great traditions of journalism Kazinform over the years of independence has confidently joined the ranks of the leading mass media of Kazakhstan.

The Elbasy noted that Kazinform contributes greatly to the development of the country’s social and sociopolitical life. «Kazinform marks its 100th anniversary, it became the internationally-recognized media resource. It is the result of the well-coordinated work of the great team of professionals,» the telegram reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Kazinform Agency’s staff good health, success, prosperity and fruitful work for the good of independent Kazakhstan.

