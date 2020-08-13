Go to the main site
    Kazinform is a credible and main information source in Kazakhstan - Information Minister

    13 August 2020, 13:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva has congratulated the International News Agency Kazinform as the latter marks 100 years since foundation on August 13, 1920, Kazinform reports.

    Congratulating the Kazinform, Balayeva noted its leading role in the information space. According to her, the history of the Agency – a provider of accurate news – is closely intertwined with that of Kazakhstan.

    «The Agency, which once contributed to the development of the media terrain as well as to the dissemination of information in our own language, still continues to play its part in development of Kazakh journalism and public. It is a time-tested, credible and main information source of the country,» said the minister.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

