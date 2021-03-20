Kazinform, IRNA organize online photo exhibition dated to Nauryz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – International News Agency «Kazinform» and IRNA News Agency have jointly organized an online photo exhibition «Nauryz: Cultural heritage of Iran and Kazakhstan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The online photo exhibition is held on the occasion of the Nauryz, the great holiday of awakening of nature, spring, and revival.

The photo exhibition consisting of 100 photographs showcases the traditions and customs, cultural heritage and richness of the two countries.

You can check out Kazinform’s part of the online exhibition here.

IRNA has divided the exhibition into three parts and you can see them all here.



