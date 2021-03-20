Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazinform, IRNA organize online photo exhibition dated to Nauryz

    20 March 2021, 17:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – International News Agency «Kazinform» and IRNA News Agency have jointly organized an online photo exhibition «Nauryz: Cultural heritage of Iran and Kazakhstan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The online photo exhibition is held on the occasion of the Nauryz, the great holiday of awakening of nature, spring, and revival.

    The photo exhibition consisting of 100 photographs showcases the traditions and customs, cultural heritage and richness of the two countries.

    You can check out Kazinform’s part of the online exhibition here.

    IRNA has divided the exhibition into three parts and you can see them all here.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Iran Culture Events Nauryz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events