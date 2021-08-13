Kazinform International News Agency marks its 101st birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the oldest news agency in Kazakhstan – Kazinform which was the first in the country to gain the international status – turns 101, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Last year Kazinform marked its centennial. For the past 100 years the leading state-owned news agency has been disseminating reliable information about politics, economic, education, healthcare, sport, culture and other important areas in Kazakhstan and beyond.

Kazinform’s news is available in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Uzbek. It also uses the Latin and Arabic scripts to disseminate the news in the Kazakh language for Kazakh diaspora residing abroad.

The history of the news agency dates back to 1920 when the Orenburg-Turgay ROST department of the first Kazakhstan News Agency ROSTA was established. Then in 1941 it was transformed into Windows of KazTAG.

Our agency was the first to break the news that the Republic of Kazakhstan attained its independence in 1991. The same year First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to transform the news agency into KazTAG. Six years later Kazakh Information Agency KazAAG was set up on the basis of KazTAG.

In 2002 «National Company «Kazakh News Agency» JSC was formed on the basis of KazAAG. The same year saw the launch of the agency’s first web portal which disseminated news in Kazakh, Russia and English.

Afterwards Kazinform went through a whole series of transformations and eventually was merged with JSC «Kazcontent» in 2000.

Kazinform International News Agency is represented in all regions of Kazakhstan as well as in Russia, China, Turkey, Europe, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Jordan.



