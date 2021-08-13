Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazinform International News Agency marks its 101st birthday

    13 August 2021, 07:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the oldest news agency in Kazakhstan – Kazinform which was the first in the country to gain the international status – turns 101, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Last year Kazinform marked its centennial. For the past 100 years the leading state-owned news agency has been disseminating reliable information about politics, economic, education, healthcare, sport, culture and other important areas in Kazakhstan and beyond.

    Kazinform’s news is available in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Uzbek. It also uses the Latin and Arabic scripts to disseminate the news in the Kazakh language for Kazakh diaspora residing abroad.

    The history of the news agency dates back to 1920 when the Orenburg-Turgay ROST department of the first Kazakhstan News Agency ROSTA was established. Then in 1941 it was transformed into Windows of KazTAG.

    Our agency was the first to break the news that the Republic of Kazakhstan attained its independence in 1991. The same year First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to transform the news agency into KazTAG. Six years later Kazakh Information Agency KazAAG was set up on the basis of KazTAG.

    In 2002 «National Company «Kazakh News Agency» JSC was formed on the basis of KazAAG. The same year saw the launch of the agency’s first web portal which disseminated news in Kazakh, Russia and English.

    Afterwards Kazinform went through a whole series of transformations and eventually was merged with JSC «Kazcontent» in 2000.

    Kazinform International News Agency is represented in all regions of Kazakhstan as well as in Russia, China, Turkey, Europe, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Jordan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Mass media Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet