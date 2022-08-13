Qazaq TV
Kazinform INA marks 102 years since its establishment
13 August 2022 11:35

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazinform international news agency marks today its 102th anniversary.

13 August 1920 saw the establishment of the Orenburg-Turgai branch of the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA) of the All-Union Central Executive Committee. The agency was also known as KirROSTA, KazROSTA, KazTass, before being named KazTAG in 1937.

After independence, KazTAG underwent transformation from a new s agency under the Ministers’ Council into a Kazakh State News Agency keeping its name. November 1997 saw the establishment of the KazTAG-based KazAAG Kazakh news agency. Later in 2002, the National Company Kazakh News Agency JSC was set up.

Following a demerger with Kazcontent JSC, Kazinform joined the NSC TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan in 2022.

Kazinform international news agency is the leading State-owned news agency, the first to receive the international status. For more than a century, the agency has been a reliable and efficient source of information.

The news agency has 15 correspondents reporting from the country’s all regions as well as foreign countries.


