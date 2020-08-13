Kazinform has great influence in Central Asia – Xinhua President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - China’s Xinhua News Agency celebrated the International News Agency Kazinform's centennial and congratulated its staff, Kazinform reports.

«Kazinform news agency has great influence in Central Asia. The news agency has also been contributing to the Kazakh-Chinese relationship,» Xinhua’s President Cai Mingzhao said in a letter.

In June 2017, both news agencies – Kazinform and Xinhua – inked a memorandum aimed for greater cooperation to which the Xinhua President pledged to contribute.

«Our countries – Kazakhstan and China – are good neighbors, partners and friends,» says the letter.

Notably, today, August 13, Kazinform marks 100 years since its formation in 1920.



