Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazinform has great influence in Central Asia – Xinhua President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2020, 09:00
Kazinform has great influence in Central Asia – Xinhua President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - China’s Xinhua News Agency celebrated the International News Agency Kazinform's centennial and congratulated its staff, Kazinform reports.

«Kazinform news agency has great influence in Central Asia. The news agency has also been contributing to the Kazakh-Chinese relationship,» Xinhua’s President Cai Mingzhao said in a letter.

In June 2017, both news agencies – Kazinform and Xinhua – inked a memorandum aimed for greater cooperation to which the Xinhua President pledged to contribute.

«Our countries – Kazakhstan and China – are good neighbors, partners and friends,» says the letter.

Notably, today, August 13, Kazinform marks 100 years since its formation in 1920.


Kazakhstan and China   Mass media   Events   Holidays   China   Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post