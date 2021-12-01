Kazinform films documentary about First President-Elbasy’s Museum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Kazinform» International News Agency has made a documentary in two languages about the Museum of the First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev dated to the Day of the First President, Kazinform reports.

Various expositions and unique exhibit units depicting the stage of development of independent Kazakhstan are on display at the museum.

The museum’s library boasts both paper and electronic editions and exhibit items from Nursultan Nazarbayev’s personal collection: presents from heads of state and officials, culture figures as well as rare historical items.

The Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is located on the right bank of Nur-Sultan city.



