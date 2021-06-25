Kazinform editor-in-chief awarded letter of gratitude from Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy CEO at Kazinform International News Agency JSC - editor-in-chief Bibinor Tanelbayeva received a letter of gratitude from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

The editor-in-chief is awarded for significant contribution to the mass media development, the letter of gratitude reads.

As earlier reported, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated today the mass media workers on their professional holiday.

«Mass media plays the most important role in shaping social opinion. The honorable duty of each journalist is to serve truly the country, be the voice of the people. You unselfishly advocate the interests of the people, reflect people’s hopes and aspirations. The country always paid great attention to the development of media space. The traditional President’s Mass Media Award is the bright evidence. This year the 25th time annual awarding will be held this year. It is symbolic the best journalists will be award on the eve of the 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

It is noteworthy, Kazinform International News Agency was named the Best News Portal at Urker 2021 Awards on June 24.