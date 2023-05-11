Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A car belonging to Kazinform’s correspondent Viktor Sutyagin was set on fire in Atyrau. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, Kazinform reports.

«I left the car in an alleyway. At midnight I went out and everything was fine. A neighbor's dash camera shows that a man approached the car at 02:24 am, did something on the hood, and then an explosion occurred. He probably hurt himself. No one else was injured. The neighbor’s car was parked nearby, but they managed to drive it away,» Viktor Sutyagin says.

Kazinform has already sent an official request to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to comment on the incident.