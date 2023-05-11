Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 May 2023, 09:24
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A car belonging to Kazinform’s correspondent Viktor Sutyagin was set on fire in Atyrau. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, Kazinform reports.

«I left the car in an alleyway. At midnight I went out and everything was fine. A neighbor's dash camera shows that a man approached the car at 02:24 am, did something on the hood, and then an explosion occurred. He probably hurt himself. No one else was injured. The neighbor’s car was parked nearby, but they managed to drive it away,» Viktor Sutyagin says.

Kazinform has already sent an official request to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to comment on the incident.

photo


Incidents    Mass media   Atyrau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
May 11. Today's Birthdays
May 11. Today's Birthdays
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau