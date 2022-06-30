Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazinform correspondent receives high accolade

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2022, 17:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One of the most experienced correspondents of Kazinform International News Agency specializing in analytical materials Muratbek Makulbekov was honored with Qurmet Order, Kazinform correspondent reports.

When presenting the accolade, Deputy General Director of the Television and Radio Complex of the President Tlegen Abishev praised Muratbek Makulbekov’s professionalism.

Muratbek Makulbekov started working as a correspondent back in 1992, joining the team of Kazinform INA in 2005.

Kazinform’s family extends its heartfelt congratulations to Muratbek Makulbekov on this prestigious accolade.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan marks the Day of Workers of Mass Media on June 28.

