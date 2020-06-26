Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazinform correspondent becomes laureate of ‘State Language and Media-2020’ contest

    26 June 2020, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan awarded the winners of the Republican contest «State Language and Media-2020».

    Ayan Orybay Kazinform correspondent is among the laureates of the contest, the press service of the ministry informs.

    The event attracted 56 participants from all over the country with money prizes awarded to journalists representing Kazakhstani mass media.

    Kazinform’s Ayan Orybay took the second place in the nomination «The best article on a website» and won KZT350,000.

    The main prize KZT1 000 000 was received by Dauyrzhan Tolebayev of «Ana Tili».

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Mass media Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet