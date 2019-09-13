Go to the main site
    Kazinform correspondent awarded Baikonur city and cosmodrome medal

    13 September 2019, 21:03

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Sara Nurgaliyeva, the correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency, was awarded the medal of the Russia Federation administration of Baikonur city for long-standing fruitful cooperation with the city administration.

    Sara Nurgaliyeva works hard to promote space activities and efficient cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia at Baikonur. She wrote more than 70 articles about the city and cosmodrome in 2019 for Kazinform, the city administration’s website reads.

    Kazinform staff congratulates Sara Nurgaliyeva on the international medal and wishes her further creative success.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

