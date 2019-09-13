Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazinform correspondent awarded Baikonur city and cosmodrome medal

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 September 2019, 21:03
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Sara Nurgaliyeva, the correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency, was awarded the medal of the Russia Federation administration of Baikonur city for long-standing fruitful cooperation with the city administration.

Sara Nurgaliyeva works hard to promote space activities and efficient cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia at Baikonur. She wrote more than 70 articles about the city and cosmodrome in 2019 for Kazinform, the city administration’s website reads.

photo

photo

Kazinform staff congratulates Sara Nurgaliyeva on the international medal and wishes her further creative success.

photo


Baikonur   Mass media  
News
