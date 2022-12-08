Go to the main site
    Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat wins International Nevsky Award

    8 December 2022, 17:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency Arailym Murat has scored the International Nevsky Award for mass media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The solemn awarding ceremony of laureates of the Annual International Vesky Award for mass media took place in Almaty.

    Arailym Murat won the second place in the Best article about foreign policy and interregional dialogue category.

    Journalists have submitted over 70 applications for the competition.

    Winners of the Nevsky Award traditionally earn a pigeon-shaped statuette and an award pin as well as a PR campaign promoting their recognizability, confirming their professionalism and cementing their prestige in media circles.

    The goal of the Nevsky Award is to encourage mass media explore certain topics professionally, raise public awareness on the most pressing issues through mass media. Those issues include foreign policy, interregional accord, cultural and spiritual values, relations in multi-cultural and multinational environment in Kazakhstan and beyond.

    Attending the event as distinguished guests were President of the Journalism Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sagymbai Kazybayev, film director Adilkhan Yerzhanov and others.


    Main photo: instagram.com/newskyaward.kz

    Kudrenok Tatyana

