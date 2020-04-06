Kazinform congratulates Anadolu on its 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkish News Agency Anadolu marks its 100th anniversary today. Journalist Nadi Abalioğlu and writer Halide Edip met with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Geyve on March 31, 1920 and pitched the idea to establish a new national press agency. After the name of the new national press agency «Anadolu» had been chosen, it was officially launched on April 6 the same year.

Anadolu News Agency covered all stages of the formation of the Turkish Republic, starting from the first laws adopted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly to each day of the War of Independence.

In 1925, Atatürk decreed to restructure Anadolu Agency into the Turkish Anadolu Agency Corporation.

Nowadays Anadolu Agency has offices in more than 30 countries of the world and publishes news in 11 languages, including Turkish, Albanian, English, Arabic, Bosnian, Kurdish, Macedonian, Persian, Russian, Farsi, and French.

Anadolu exchanges information with such news agencies as Agence France-Presse, Getty Images, Associated Press, TASS, and Deutsche Presse-Agentur, EFE, Xinhua, Kyodo News, and Bernama.

Kazinform International News Agency and Anadolu Agency inked the cooperation agreement on April 10, 2018 in Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency is headquartered in Ankara.

Today the world is facing new challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Anadolu team continues its work and provides its readers with reliable and unbiased news.

Kazinform team extends its heartfelt congratulations to their colleagues at Anadolu Agency on the occasion of its 100th anniversary!



